Consul General of France calls on Arunachal Governor, discuss higher education, developmental projects

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 : The Consul General of France, Didier Talpain on Monday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhavan.

They discussed higher education, developmental projects and cultural exchange programmes.

Governor KT Parnaik while sharing information said that Arunachal Pradesh has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge hydropower and tourism potentials , suggested exploring avenues for cooperation in the field of clean and renewable energies and joint ventures in tourism. A

runachal Pradesh is bestowed with eco-tourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism potential.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is very rich in its cultural heritage and traditions.

He suggested cultural exchange programmes to strengthen the future of the Indo-French relationship.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh and Chancellor of Arunachal University, Pasighat, called for building a strong interaction platform between institutions of higher education both in France and in Arunachal Pradesh.

He suggested exchange tours for the students and members of the faculty.

"Dept of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh had a fruitful discussion with Consular General de France, Mr Didier Talpain and his team who visited Itanagar today. Possible synergies and areas of cooperation in the field of sports and adventure tourism were discussed," tweeted MyGov Arunachal Pradesh.

The Consul General of France expressed hope that India and France will have stronger relations in the future.

