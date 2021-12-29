Couple prepones wedding after groom diagnosed with terminal cancer

A couple from North Lanarkshire preponed their wedding after they found out that the groom was diagnosed with secondary cancer in his liver which is terminal. The doctor told them in early December that the groom had 'weeks to months' to live.

The couple identified as Julie Neilson and Michael Duffy are parents to five girls. The couple got engaged in December 2020 and had planned to get married in 2022 before they found out about the disease.

One of the couple's daughter Ava has stage five cerebral palsy and a range of other medical conditions which are als terminal.So the couple decided to get married quickly and booked the wedding.

Julie, 41 said, "It's been a very busy couple of weeks. On December 5 we were given the news that Michael had secondary adenocarcinoma of the liver. It has an unknown origin. The doctors can't find the primary cancer because Michael's own immune system has actually managed to fight that off. But part of the cancer has broken away and attacked his liver. The doctors have said it is very aggressive and he just has weeks to months. Michael proposed to me last Christmas Eve and we've been together for four years but we have known each other most of our lives.

He was my high school crush and it's just unbelievable this has all come together."

With the pair now married, Julie says they are not giving up hope yet. She said: "We are looking at all sorts of different options and seeing if there is anything we can do to slow down his condition or somewhere we can get a better variety of treatments. "We are not giving up yet. We are fighters."



