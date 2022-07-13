Court declares Pak navy golf course construction in Islamabad illegal

Islamabad, July 13 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued its written verdict in a case declaring the construction of the Navy golf course in the federal capital illegal, the media reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a detailed judgment in the case relating to encroachments in Margalla Hills National Park. The report of the Islamabad-based environment commission has also been included in the detailed decision.

The court declared the construction of the Navy golf course illegal and ordered an inquiry by the Ministry of Defence, Geo News reported.

The court ordered the defence secretary to conduct a forensic audit of the Navy golf club to assess the damage to the national treasury.

The IHC also rejected the ownership claim of the Pakistan Army Directorate on 8,068 acres of land in the National Park and declared the lease agreement of the Pakistan Army Farms Directorate with Monal Restaurant illegal.

State and government officials have a duty to protect Margalla Hills, and the state has a responsibility to take action against those who violate the fundamental rights of the people, the court ruled.

The involvement of a state agency in the desecration of the Margalla Hills' protected area is ironic, the court ruled, adding that this was an ideal case of undermining the rule of law, Geo News reported.

The court ruled that the state had a duty to take steps to repair the damage to Margalla Hills to prevent further destruction.

