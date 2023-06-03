Court reserves verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Parvez Elahi's physical remand

Punjab [Pakistan], June 3 : A Gujranwala court deferred its decision on Saturday on the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment's (ACE) petition seeking the 14-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, reported Geo News.

A day after being detained in Lahore, Punjab ACE officials brought Elahi before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Afzal.

Elahi was transported to ACE's regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning. During the hearing, anti-corruption officials asked the court to award them physical custody of Elahi.

During the hearing, the investigative team informed the court that two cases had been filed against Elahi in Gujranwala's anti-corruption police station.

"Parvez Elahi has been arrested in two cases," the investigating team stated. The team requested a 14-day physical remand for Elahi in order to investigate the cases and recover bribery money, Geo News reported.

According to his counsel, the former Punjab Chief Minister was detained at a police station and was not provided with his medications.

A local court in Lahore ordered the PTI leader's release yesterday in connection with a case involving (PKR) 70 million in corruption in development funds awarded to the Gujrat district. However, he was re-arrested minutes later in a corruption case filed against him in Gujranwala by Punjab ACE.

The Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Friday issued the release orders while announcing the verdict he had reserved on a plea seeking Elahi's physical remand, according to Geo News. "Parvez Elahi should be released if he is not wanted in any other case," the verdict had said.

After being released from prison, Elahi, while speaking to reporters, said that he is innocent and a supporter of the Pakistan Army. He also took the jibe at the former party leaders, who announced their decision to part ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

He recalled that he did not make any political case against anyone and blamed Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his current predicament, Geo News reported. Elahi was arrested after an anti-corruption court last week revoked his temporary release for failing to appear in court due to health difficulties.

Parvez Elahi's medical certificate, which said he was suffering from chest trouble, was also found fraudulent by the anti-corruption court judge. Elahi was wanted by anti-corruption police, according to Punjab interim Information Minister Amir Mir, who spoke to Geo News.

