COVID- Beijing battles both Delta, Omicron ahead of next month's Winter Olympics

Beijing battles with epidemic ahead of the scheduled next month's Winter Olympics as four COVID-19 infections, with both the Delta and Omicron variants, were detected recently.

Beijing tightened anti-epidemic measures and urged all departments to fend off COVID-19 flare-ups in the city with all-around measures ahead of the Winter Olympics, according to Global Times.

The four COVID-19 positive cases made Beijing the third region after Central China's Henan Province and South China's Guangdong Province that is battling both Delta and Omicron at the same time in the Chinese mainland.

Among the four cases, two are in the same chain of transmission with the first case, which was infected with the Omicron variant, that is suspected of tracking back to an international package from Canada.

However, the source of the origin for the patient from Chaoyang district, who was infected with Delta, has not yet been confirmed, and the epidemiological investigation is still underway, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Experts said that epidemic risks in the capital city of Beijing mainly come from the case in Chaoyang district because the final epidemiological study and source of origin of the positive case in the district has yet to be confirmed as reported by Global Times.

But the anti-epidemic group in Beijing has already acted swiftly in a bid to cut off further viral transmission within the city, and given the country's experience in handling Omicron and Delta, the capital city's domestic flare-up should be controllable very soon and would cause a limited impact on the Olympics, as reported by the Global Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

