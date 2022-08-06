Crash in Hungary leaves three migrants dead, 11 injured

Budapest, Aug 6 Three illegal migrants were killed and eleven more injured in a deadly road accident in Hungary, local police reported.

The accident happened at Bocsa, 122 km south of Budapest, early Friday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said that a Hyundai minivan driven by a Georgian man carrying 15 illegal migrants had refused to stop at a police checkpoint, and crashed into an oncoming Mercedes before bursting into flames.

Two of the Hyundai's passengers were killed. Twelve others were taken to the hospital, where one person died later. Four other people escaped the accident unharmed.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the accident on suspicion of human trafficking and negligence leading to a fatal road accident.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced in July that he would create a new border protection body called "border hunters" to deal with increased pressure from migration.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that Hungary has stopped more than 130,000 illegal migrants at its southern border so far in 2022, which is more than in the whole of the 2021.

