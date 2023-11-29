Crayon launches 1st ISV incubation centre in India with AWS

New Delhi, Nov 29 Crayon Software Experts India (Crayon) on Wednesday announced the launch of an independent software vendor (ISV) incubation centre in Bengaluru in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The centre will support India-based ISVs and startups to develop cloud-based digital solutions for public sector application areas like agriculture, healthcare, utilities and smart infrastructure and edtech.

At the incubation centre, ISVs and startups will receive support from AWS, Crayon, and its partners, in realising their business ideas using the cloud and scaling their solutions for customers faster, Crayon said in a statement.

ISVs and startups face multiple challenges in their quest to build viable solutions to meet customer needs in the public sector.

The centre will train them on building a cloud business strategy – from understanding customer demographics to infrastructure migration, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution development, leveraging advanced cloud capabilities like machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence, and go-to-market strategies.

ISVs and startups will graduate from the incubation centre each year, following an average incubation period of six to nine months.

AWS and Crayon will support the Incubation Center by accelerating the development of the ISVs to become members of the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of more than 100,000 partners across 150 countries.

"Many innovative population-scale solutions are being built in India on the cloud to deliver significant value to citizens in healthcare, agriculture, financial inclusion, e-governance, and education," said Sunil PP, Lead, Education, Space, Non-profits, Channels and Alliances, Amazon Web Services India Private Limited.

"AWS is committed to enable local small businesses to drive economic and social impact, and we are pleased to collaborate with Crayon to empower homegrown ISVs and startups to innovate using the power of the cloud," he added.

EaseMyAI, an ISV that develops innovative AI products making automation simple for businesses, government organisations and education sector, is part of the first cohort at the incubation centre.

"We look forward to connecting with Crayon and AWS’s wide customer and partner network to strengthen and expand our presence," said Gagandeep Randhawa, CEO at EaseMyAI.

