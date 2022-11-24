Creating facilities as per tourists' tastes is vital: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 Creating facilities catering to the tastes of tourists is important and Kerala Tourism is focusing on assuring a novel experience to visitors through initiatives like adventure tourism, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

The Minister was inaugurating the capital district's first adventure tourism park at Akkulam Tourist Village here.

Riyas said in the post-Covid period, the key responsibility of the tourism sector is to create more facilities to attract foreign tourists and increase the number of domestic visitors.

"The Akkulam Adventure Tourism Park fulfils all the needs of a modern traveler, the Minister said a tourism project connecting Akkulam Tourist Village, Shangumugham Beach and Veli has all the potential to increase footfall in the area," said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Local legislator and predecessor of Riyas- Kadakampally Surendran said Akkulam Tourist Village has been equipped with a wide range of riveting facilities that can provide a whole day's experience for a visitor.

The park has facilities like aerial cycling, zip line, zip cycle, multi-wayne walk, tree surfing, tyre swing, monkey crawling, chameleon walk, balloon castle, Burma bridge, bamboo ladder, fish spa, battery cars for children, musical fountain, kids trampoline, bouncy castle, pedal go karts and coracle boat etc.

Young Riyas also tried his hand at the adventure park.

