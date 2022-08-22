Crime rate rises in Afghanistan post Taliban takeover

Amid the rising crime rates in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in the country, another incident has come to light as armed robbers killed an elderly cab driver recently in the capital of Balkh province, Mazar-e-Sharif after robbing his car.

The 64-year-old man was abducted by armed men while he was driving his cab on August 19, according to Khaama Press and the next morning his body was discovered in Mazar-e-Sharif's police district 10.

The investigation is going on and the Taliban security officials have not arrested anyone in connection with this.

Earlier, a university lecturer in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar was stabbed to death by robbers in Jalalabad city, whereas on August 5, a group of four people reportedly burnt a man alive.

Afghanistan is currently experiencing its highest rate of unemployment and poverty since the Taliban seized power and the crime rate has also increased ever since. In turn, this has led to a rise in killings, suicides, and interpersonal disputes, as per reports by Khaama Press.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis according to international assessments with more than 23 million in need of assistance.

Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women, children and minorities.

With the US troop's withdrawal from the country, large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country. At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA.

The ongoing economic crisis in Kabul has caused abject poverty in several regions. As per analysts, the primary reason for the rise in poverty is due to political changes. Moreover, following the Taliban regime in the country, many private businesses have stopped operating as well impacting the country even more.

Moreover, millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as the country reels from a humanitarian crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

