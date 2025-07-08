"Crucial stage of improvement, development": China on relations with India

Beijing [China], July 8 : Yu Jing, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday said that relations with India are at a crucial stage of improvement and development, with both countries working to move bilateral relations forward on a sound and steady track.

In a post on X, she said, "The China-India relations are at a crucial stage of improvement and development. We stand ready to work with India to move bilateral relations forward on a sound and steady track."

This comes after China on Monday lodged a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, warning New Delhi against interfering in its internal affairs.

On July 6, Prime Minister Modi sent greetings to the Dalai Lama, while the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju attended the celebration on behalf of the Indian government.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated India's stance on uphelding the freedom of religion for all after Dalai Lama declared that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit institution he established, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Chinese Embassy in India also welcomed the ongoing peace talks between India and Pakistan, emphasizing China's commitment to regional stability. Yu stated that China has been closely monitoring the developments and actively promoting dialogue between the two nations.

MOFA Spokesperson: Over the past weeks and months, China has closely followed the developments between India and Pakistan, actively promoted talks for peace, and worked to maintain regional peace and stability. China welcomes and supports India and Pakistan in properly settling… pic.twitter.com/CxxqMFymc8— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) July 8, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

"Over the past weeks and months, China has closely followed the developments between India and Pakistan, actively promoted talks for peace, and worked to maintain regional peace and stability. China welcomes and supports India and Pakistan in properly settling differences and seeking fundamental solutions through dialogue and consultation. China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role to this end," she said, in a post on X.

The recent Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India's response to terror attacks emanating from Pakistan. Triggered by public outrage after the Pahalgam terror attack, this operation involved a series of airstrikes targeting nine terror facilities, including major centers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan.

Unlike previous actions such as the 2016 surgical strikes or the 2019 Balakot strike, Operation Sindoor targeted multiple locations, demonstrating India's enhanced capability for deep infiltration and precision strikes.

India provided conclusive evidence of the operation's success, acknowledged by Pakistan, marking a shift in the narrative around such operations. These targets were symbolic, as they operated openly in Pakistan, defying international anti-terrorism norms.

The operation was described by India as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," with no Pakistani military installations targeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor