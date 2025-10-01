'Crucial that all parties commit to an agreement, implementation': UN Secy Gen welcomes Gaza peace plan

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 : UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the United States-led Gaza peace proposal and gave a call for immediate action towards peace, Secy General's Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said on the announcement of a plan for Gaza that Guterres welcomes the announcement by US President Trump, intended to achieve a ceasefire and sustainable peace for Gaza and for the region.

He also appreciated the important role of Arab and Muslim states in working to this end and noted that now it is crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation.

The Secretary General reiterated that the priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict and repeated his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access across Gaza and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and he hopes that this will create the conditions allowing for the realisation of the two-state solution.

"The United Nations remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all efforts that promote peace, stability, and a more hopeful future for the people of Palestine and Israel and across the region", the spokesperson to the Secretary General noted.

Eight Arab and Muslim nations on Tuesday issued a joint statement welcoming US President Donald Trump's proposals to end the Gaza conflict and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

The point plan states that once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the January 19, 2025, agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

