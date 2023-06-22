Cuban Prime Minister praises bonds of brotherhood and cooperation with Russia

Havana [Cuba], April 22 : Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero has praised the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation that unite the Caribbean country with Russia, TV BRICS reported citing Prensa Latin, Cuba's official news agency.

The Cuban Prime Minister while citing his recent official visit to Russia on social media, described the meetings held there as very positive, which will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Cuba, Gerardo Penalver, who was part of the delegation, stressed the importance of the trip, which, in his opinion, was very fruitful. According to Penalver, it will be an important milestone in the relationship between Cuba and Russia.

In a press statement, the official noted that the meetings held in Moscow by the Prime Minister gave continuity to the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries during the visit of President Miguel Diaz-Canel to Russia in November 2022.

There was also progress in high-level political dialogue, given that the two countries are strategic allies, said Penalver.

He also explained that Cuba's participation, for the first time in person as an observer state, in various Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) events held in the city of Sochi, such as the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the 3rd Eurasian Congress and the exhibition "Eurasia - Our Home", has been positively received, as per TV BRICS.

Reviewing the agenda in St Petersburg, he highlighted participation in the International Economic Forum, one of the most important in the world in this field.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister spoke about the opportunities offered by the Cuban economy and explained Cuba's development strategy, based on the diversification of trade partners and export sectors, to move forward with their own efforts, according to TV BRICS.

