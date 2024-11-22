'Cultural, culinary and cricket have deep connect between India and Guyana': PM Modi

Georgetown, Nov 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the robust ties between India and Guyana during a community event in the Caribbean nation, highlighting shared foundations in culture, cuisine, and cricket.

He also praised the Indo-Guyanese community for their contributions to Guyana's development and acknowledged their distinct cultural integration.

He said, "Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply - culture, cuisine and cricket."

He elaborated on the strong connection the two nations share over cricket, saying, "The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport but a way of life, deeply embedded in our national identity."

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Connecting over cricket! A delightful interaction with leading cricket players of Guyana. The sport has brought our nations closer and deepened our cultural linkages."

PM Modi also acknowledged the unique food traditions in the Indo-Guyanese community.

"The Indo-Guyanese community also has a unique food tradition which has both Indian and Guyanese elements -- I have heard that Dalpuri is popular here...", he mentioned, recognising the cultural blend that has become characteristic of the community.

Reflecting on his personal visit, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "...I thank President Ali for opening the doors of his home for me... With President Ali, and his grandmother, we also planted a tree -- it is part of our initiative -- 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. It was an emotional moment that I'll always remember. I was deeply honoured to receive the Order of Excellence, the highest national award of Guyana..."

Additionally, he spoke about India's growth and its global significance, noting, "The people of Guyana are well-wishers of India. You would be closely watching the progress being made in India... In just 10 years, India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest and soon we will become the third largest. Our youth has made us the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world... We have reached Mars and the Moon."

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-nation visit.

It is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 50 years.

During this visit, PM Modi also joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit.

