Cyber War: Hacktivist Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war

As part of a cyberwar against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the decentralized international activist and hacktivist collective Anonymous managed to take down the official website of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, on Thursday, the Kremlin website had appeared to have restored normal operations, reported Taiwan News.

On Wednesday evening, Anonymous announced on Twitter that Krelmin.ru, the official website of the President of the Russian Federation, had been taken down.

Anonymous also crashed Moscow.ru, FSB, and Ministry of Sports websites, reported Taiwan News.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Anonymous has launched a cyber-war that has consisted of hacking into Russian government and state-run media websites, industrial control systems, and hundreds of surveillance cameras across Russia.

On Tuesday, the collective announced that it had managed to crash four Russian governmental websites including Moscow.ru, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation, and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), reported Taiwan News.

( With inputs from ANI )

