Cyclone Ditwah Kills 56 in Sri Lanka; PM Modi Expresses Condolences, India Dispatches Relief Aid

At least 56 people have lost their lives, and several remain missing after Cyclone Ditwah struck Sri Lanka on Friday, November 28, unleashing flash floods and landslides. Authorities warn that the cyclone may intensify further into a severe storm as it advances toward Tamil Nadu. One of the worst-hit areas was Badulla district — a major tea-producing region — where a devastating landslide claimed at least 21 lives after torrential overnight rainfall destroyed homes. Officials describe this as one of the most severe natural disasters the island has experienced in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and expressed condolences over the loss of life and prayed for the safety and recovery of the country. He further added that India has dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

He posted on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India’s Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need."

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported that more than 43,991 residents were forced to evacuate and are currently taking refuge in schools and temporary shelters. Rainfall exceeding 300 mm submerged large portions of the eastern and central regions, leaving widespread devastation, infrastructure damage and disrupted daily life.

Cyclone Ditwah To Hit Tamil Nadu Soon:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a severe cyclonic storm is approaching the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. Beaches and low-lying coastal zones in these states have been placed on high alert as Cyclone Ditwah continues to move north-northwest across Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The cyclone is projected to make landfall near the Tamil Nadu coast on Sunday morning, November 30. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from coastal stretches and follow official safety guidelines. The IMD has also cautioned people against spreading or believing misinformation. Fishermen have been strictly advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

As the storm approaches, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a three-hour yellow alert on Friday for multiple districts across Tamil Nadu, signaling the possibility of adverse weather conditions.