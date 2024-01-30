'Cypher case won't stand 10 seconds in Islamabad HC': Imran Khan's lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 : Hours after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the cypher case, his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar alleged that Khan's legal team was not allowed in the trial and they have now approached higher courts.

He also affirmed confidence that the cypher case won't stand for "10 seconds" in Islamabad High Court.

In a video message posted on the X handle of Imran Khan, speaking to reporters, Safdar said, "When the trial of Imran Khan, Ahmed Niazi and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was concluded this morning. It was written on the wall what the trial court is about to do. The legally appointed legal team of Imran Khan were ousted from the proceedings, they were literally thrown out".

"They were not given the right to cross-examine, to defend. This is unconstitutional, this is against the principle of natural justice," he added.

He further said that they have highlighted in the court, the "objectionable conduct" of the judge and the manner of conduct of trial.

"We have approached the Islamabad High Court with our grievances, the main grievance being how the trial is being concluded, the objectionable conduct of the judge, and how the advocates were thrown out of the proceedings. It will not take us 10 seconds in Islamabad High Court. It's only a matter when these cases are fixed, they would be quashed straight away," he further said.

Earlier, Barrister Ali Zafar told ARY News that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will challenge the sentence given to the party's founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after receiving a detailed verdict in the cypher case.

Zafar called the sentence to PTI leaders a "mockery" of justice. He alleged the jail trial in the cypher case was against Article 10-A and said that due process was not adopted in the case.

A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday announced a 10-year jail sentence to Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, Dawn reported.

Special court, Adiala district jail, announced the verdict during the hearing held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The court had begun the cypher trial afresh at the Adiala district jail late last month after Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted for a second time in the case on December 13, Dawn reported.

The cypher case involves a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency alleges was never returned by Imran Khan, with the PTI asserting the document contained a threat from the United States to remove Imran as PM.

