Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actress Daisy Shah and actor Sharib Hashmi are set to star in the upcoming webseries titled 'The Ghost of Gandhi'.

The story will revolve around a female journalist played by Daisy while Sharib will be playing the role of a social activist.

The upcoming web series which will offer another perspective on Mahatma Gandhi, indulging in historical debate packing a good strong dose of entertainment, which will be coupled with strong social messages.

Other than Daisy and Sharib, the series also stars Atul Shrivastava, Brijendra Kala and Deepak Kalra.

The series is helmed by writer-director Manish Kishore, who has written films such as ‘Kashi In Search of Ganga’, ‘Raan’ and even some episodes of ‘C.I.D’.

Manish is also directing Swara Bhaskar's upcoming Film 'Mrs Falani' which is yet to release.

‘The Ghost of Gandhi' webseries is produced by Sofia Agarwal, Three Arrows production and Seeta Films.

The teaser of the series will be unveiled on August 14.

