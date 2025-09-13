Dalai Lama congratulates Sushila Karki on appointment as interim Nepal PM

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday extended congratulations to Sushila Karki upon her appointment as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a message shared by his office, Dalai Lama said, "As you know, the Nepalese and Tibetan peoples have historically enjoyed a close relationship," he wrote. "I am very grateful to the government and the people of Nepal for providing facilities for the rehabilitation of Tibetan refugees following their forced escape from Tibet after 1959. Indeed, although the Tibetan community is relatively small, I believe it has been making a notable contribution towards Nepal's economic growth."

In his message, Dalai Lama reflected upon the increasing prosperity and development of Nepal.

"Over the years, there has been significant development and increasing prosperity in Nepal in all spheres of life. Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they really improve the lives of poor and needy people", he said.

In his concluding remarks, Dalai Lama said, "I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Nepal in these challenging times. With my prayers and good wishes."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sushila Karki for taking over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters."

Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country's new interim Prime Minister.

Announcing the decision, the President's Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after weeks of youth-led anti-corruption protests that demanded political accountability.

The President's Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

