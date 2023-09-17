Dalai Lama extends birthday greetings to PM Modi, wishes for continued good health

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 : The 14th Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, on Sunday extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of India.

The Dalai Lama in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, wished him “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

The Dalai Lama also congratulated the PM on India’s successful G20 presidency.

He wrote: “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutambakam—One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.”

“As India’s longest-staying guest, I have found it a great privilege and source of satisfaction to witness India’s growing stature on the international stage, reflected in events such as the G20 Summit. That meeting also provided a great opportunity to highlight the interdependence of our shared world,” he wrote.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said India’s traditions of ahimsa and karuna are more than 1,000 years old. “As the largest democracy and most populous nation on the planet, with a long tradition of inter-religious harmony, India presents an example to the world. In addition to this, India’s growing scientific and technological capabilities enhance its emerging leadership.”

“On behalf of the Tibetan people, may I once again express deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their hospitality and generous assistance to us over the last 64 years,” the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter to the PM.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to PM Modi and called him "the architect of the new India", adding that he has laid a strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country.

"Modi ji, the architect of the new India, has worked to lay the strong foundation of a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the ancient heritage of our country. Be it an organization or a government, we all always get inspiration from Modi ji that 'national interest comes first'. It is a privilege for me to get the opportunity to serve the country under the guidance of such a unique leader," Amit Shah posted on 'X' in Hindi.

"I wish a very happy birthday to the popular Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has brought prosperity and confidence in the lives of crores of people through his foresight, tireless hard work and selfless service. I also pray to God for your long life and good health," he added.

Praising PM Modi, Shah said that a rare combination of leadership, sensitivity and hard work is seen in the Prime Minister.

