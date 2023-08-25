Dancing Pikachu event organised in Japan’s Yokohama city

Yokohama [Japan], August 25 : A Pikachu dancing event was recently organised in Japan’s Yokohama city. These adorable Pokemon Pikachus danced to draw crowds.

Pikachu is the most popular and beloved cartoon character among children.

This year Pokemon World Championship was held Supported by Yokohama City. It includes Pokemon and Pikachu march, Pokemon card game, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite to nominate world champion.

The World Championship was held in Japan this year after previously taking place in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Yokohama Museum near Pikachu danced attractively while marching.

Many families and their kids were excited to meet with real Pikachu. A large number of visitors gathered at the event including tourists as well.

One of the Pikachu fans said, "It was a lot of fun because these amazing Pikachu twirled around and waved to me."

Pikachu is written here in English. The point is that Pikachu's number is written on the back, and I am very happy to be able to walk with pride.

During the event, a Pokemon special parade of 100 family characters was held.

Many Pokemon fans gathered to take pictures and cheered on the street of Yokohama.

A fan of Japanese animation from Germany said, "We came here to watch the Pikachu march. It was really, really cute. I am really happy to see Pikachu."

Meanwhile, a fan of Japanese animation from Germany said, "I especially liked how animated Pikachus were during the march as if they were ready to turn around and greet children. That was really fun. I think it was a really cool event."

At night, many Pikachus attract the audience while performing the live show.

The spectators prepared a smartphone to take a remembrance picture. In the night sky, Pokemon characters are visualized by drone mapping.

Japan’s summer is sometimes affected by typhoons with heavy rains.

On this day, Pokemon Pikachu's power and the enthusiasm of the children defeated Typhoon. It is a memorial event for every audience member.

