Danish Ambassador lauds NDMC's sanitation workers for clean-up efforts

New Delhi [India], May 9 : In a commendable display of civic action, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and its sanitation workers have received high praise from Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane for their swift response in transforming a previously littered area into a clean environment.

Speaking on Thursday, Ambassador Svane expressed his gratitude towards the NDMC and its dedicated personnel for their efforts in clearing up a location that was laden with trash just a day prior. He extended his personal thanks to various departments including the health department, civil works, and emphasised the crucial role played by the Lieutenant Governor in initiating the action.

"This transformation is significant, and I would like to thank all the great people from the NDMC who have contributed to this change," stated Ambassador Svane. "Their dedication to improving the environment is truly commendable."

Highlighting the impact of collective action, Ambassador Svane also acknowledged the individuals present at the site, emphasising the importance of every individual's role in making a positive difference in their community.

Svane on Wednesday issued an urgent call for action regarding the deteriorating state of cleanliness near embassies in New Delhi.

Standing near his embassy in what should be a service lane, the envoy pointed to trash strewn around and lamented the unsightly conditions and urged authorities to prioritise action over rhetoric.

Later after he posted the video concerning the issue, NDMC took swift charge of the situation and began a cleanliness drive near the embassies and service lane.

In the video accessed by ANI, a JCB and sanitation workers were seen cleaning up the area and collecting garbage.

The envoy also highlighted the swift action by the officials after he posted a video and said that he posted the video because he felt sad over the unclean area as a product of human misbehaviour.

He also tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena in the video.

Earlier on March 6, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had also highlighted the civic misery in the national capital sharing pictures on his social media platform XIn a series of posts, Saxena not only highlighted the civic woes of the city but said that it was his duty to highlight the issues of the people before the state's Chief Minister.

