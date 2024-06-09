Danny Danon returning to UN as Israeli Ambassador

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 9 (ANI/TPS): MK Danny Danon was tapped to return to the United Nations, where he served as Israel's ambassador from 2015-2020.

Danon replaces outgoing Ambassador Danny Danon, whose term expires on July 1. Erdan was offered a one-year extension but he declined citing personal family reasons.

"At a time when the State of Israel is fighting on a large number of fronts, each of us must do the best within our skills and experience. This is how I acted in the past and this is how I will continue to act in the future," Danon said. "In the face of the diplomatic terror that rears its head these days, I am obliged to present the truth for the sake of the people of Israel and our common future in our homeland." (ANI/TPS)

