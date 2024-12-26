Dara Sakor airport in Cambodia's Koh Kong opens to domestic charter flights

Phnom Penh, Dec 26 The newly-built Dara Sakor International Airport in southwest Cambodia's Koh Kong province opened to domestic charter flights on Thursday.

An ATR72-turboprop plane, departed from the Phnom Penh International Airport, successfully landed at the airport and was welcomed by a traditional water salute, marking the first travel by air to the coastal province of Koh Kong.

Mao Havannall, minister in charge of Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), commended the Coastal Airport Investment Co., Ltd. (CAI) for investing in the project, saying this truly reflected the confidence of investors in Cambodia's peace, political stability and potential for business.

"This is another milestone in the development of the civil aviation sector in Cambodia," he said in a speech during the welcoming ceremony of the first domestic charter flight to the airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the new airport would contribute significantly to the development of economy, tourism and industries in Koh Kong province in particular and in Cambodia in general.

SSCA's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha said last week that the airport, covering the parcel of 218 hectares in the first phase, was invested by the CAI in the amount of about 200 million US dollars.

Located in the districts of Kiri Sakor and Botum Sakor, the airport is capable of handling seven million passengers per annum in a medium term and its capacity will be increased to 20 million per year in a long term from 2030 to 2050, he added.

According to the spokesperson, the airport will be open to international charter flights if there is demand.

The Dara Sakor International Airport is the kingdom's fourth airport in operations in addition to the existing Phnom Penh International Airport, Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, and Sihanouk International Airport.

