Death toll in building collapse in Brazil mounts to 11

Brasilia, July 9 The death toll in building collapse in Brazilian city of Recife mounted to 11, while three people were still missing.

The building, located in the municipality of Paulista, had collapsed early Friday morning for unknown reasons, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Civil Defence and Fire Department said on Friday, seven people were found dead and another died in the hospital, while rescue teams found three more bodies on Saturday.

Though the building was closed to human habitation in 2010 by court order, since 2012, several families have illegally moved in.

Eight apartments were completely gutted while four others partially damaged.

