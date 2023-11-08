Death toll of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ground offensive reaches 31 (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 8 The death toll of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the military launched its ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled enclave on October 27 has increased to 31 after another trooper lost his life amid the fierce fighting.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) on Wednesday identified the slain soldier as Sergeant First Class (res.) Yaacov Ozeri, a member of the Artillery Corps.

Ozeri (28) was from Kfar Shamai, a moshav (settlement) in northern Israel.

The military also said that two soldiers were seriously injured in the overnight fighting.

Meanwhile, the IDF also announced that it has entered Gaza city and a fierce fight is underway with the Hamas terrorists.

The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the development.

The military has asked the civilian population in Gaza City to relocate to southern Gaza to avoid civilian casualties.

The IDF said that 8,00,000 people have already moved southward.

