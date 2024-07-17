Decision to ban Imran Khan's party will be made after consulting allied parties, says Pak DyPM

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, said on Tuesday that the decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be made following talks with affiliated political parties, according to ARY News.

Speaking to the media, Ishaq Dar underlined that the PTI government's subsequent economic mishandling and the 2018 election theft are what led to the present inflation rather than the current administration.

He said that in addition to trying to revive the nation's economy and lower inflation, the coalition administration managed to escape going bankrupt. Dar was upbeat about the economy's prospects and the impending decline in inflation.

Dar further added that the Election Commission possesses proof that the PTI receives funding from outside sources.

He emphasized the need to abide by the law and the constitution and said that any decisions about the recent remarks made by Federal Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar would be reviewed with allies first, according to ARY News.

Along with emphasizing that the law and constitution must be respected and that appropriate sanctions must be meted out, he also highlighted that PTI had previously participated in talks to resolve difficulties.

The Pakistani government's decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf drew flak from political parties all across the spectrum, with several leaders slamming the move and saying it is undemocratic and will have far-fetched implications.

The PTI said in a press conference that the move is the result of "embarrassment" faced by the ruling party after the Supreme Court decision that granted reserved seats to PTI.

They vowed that they had fought and would continue to battle the elements "hell-bent on plunging the country into the quagmire of destruction and anarchy" by giving their wish the status of the law.

