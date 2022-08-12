Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad, Aug 12 Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday condemned India's Supreme Court's decision to provide former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested in the Prophet Muhammad case, the media reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that this decision of not arresting the former BJP spokesperson shows that India not only has hatred towards Pakistan but also towards Islam, Geo News reported.

He added that the BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward the Muslims living in India.

"We have minimal influence on India's Supreme Court, however, we need to raise this issue at the international level including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and we have raised this issue," he added.

Bilawal said that the people are now seeing India's real face through these actions, Geo News reported.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all the FIRs lodged against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad to Delhi Police.

The top court gave her the liberty to approach the Delhi High Court for quashing of the FIRs, and also declined to entertain a plea moved by the West Bengal government for a court-monitored SIT probe.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala ordered clubbing of all the FIRs registered across the country against Sharma, which will be probed by the Delhi Police.

