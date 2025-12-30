Deeply saddened and grief-stricken by Khaleda Zia's death, says Yunus

Dhaka, Dec 30 Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of the country's first woman Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia.

Zia, a three-time Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died early on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 80.

In a condolence message, the Chief Advisor said that with the passing of Khaleda Zia, the nation has lost a great guardian.

"I am deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death," he said.

Yunus stated that Khaleda Zia was not merely the leader of a political party; she represented an important chapter in the history of Bangladesh.

The government had declared her a Very, Very Important Person (VVIP) of the State earlier this month.

The Chief Advisor stated that her role in establishing democracy and a multi-party political culture will be remembered forever.

"Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect," he said.

Yunus further said that with her death, the country has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman.

"Despite political differences, her long political journey dedicated to national welfare, her people-oriented leadership, and her firm resolve always showed the way. With her death, the country has lost an experienced and proven stateswoman," he said.

Yunus noted that after the death of Zia's husband -- former President, Army Chief, and valiant freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman -- she entered politics in 1982. Her strong leadership played a decisive role in bringing down the nine-year-long autocratic rule of HM Ershad," he said.

The Chief Advisor further asserted that many of Khaleda Zia's actions and decisions moved the country forward. He added that she introduced free education and stipends for girls, which is considered a milestone in the advancement of women's education in Bangladesh.

He said that Khaleda Zia was immensely successful in her political life and was never defeated in any election.

"In the general elections from 1991 to 2001, she was elected from five different parliamentary constituencies. In 2008, she contested three seats and won all of them," he said.

The Chief Advisor said that after being elected Prime Minister in 1991, she "laid a strong foundation for the country's economy" through economic liberalisation.

He further said that during Sheikh Hasina's rule, Khaleda Zia stood as a unique symbol of struggle and resistance.

"Her uncompromising stance greatly inspired the nation throughout a long period of struggle," he said.

Yunus claimed that due to her political success, Khaleda Zia became a "victim of extreme political vengeance".

"She was sentenced to 17 years in prison in false and fabricated cases and had to endure long periods of incarceration," he added.

The Chief Advisor expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family of Khaleda Zia and to the leaders and activists of her party.

He also called upon the people of the country to maintain peace and calm in the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor