Deficient rainfall, Kharif sown area decline in some areas: Bank of Baroda

Chennai, Aug 8 The sown area of pulses, oilseeds and rice have declined this Kharif season owing to deficient monsoon rain in some areas, a report by Bank of Baroda states.

According to the report, the advancement of the South-West monsoon has resulted in cumulative rainfall at six per cent above the long period average (LPA) as of August 5, 2022.

The actual rainfall for this period is though less than the past year levels.

"There is a growing concern as the Eastern region continues to receive deficient rainfall. Sown area of pulses and oilseeds have declined. Even rice is lagging behind on the back of geographical disparities," the report noted.

According to Bank of Baroda, out of 36, six subdivisions have received deficient rainfall during this period and six states are in the deficient zone.

On the water storage levels, the southern states continue to record higher storage levels as the region continues to receive bountiful rain. The higher storage level is good for rabi sowing.

The Kharif sowing this year: Cereals 37.4 million hectares (mn ha 2021-22 - 40.2 mn ha), Rice 23.2 mn ha (26.7 mn ha), Pulses 11.6 mn ha (11.9 mn ha), Oilseeds 17.5 mn ha (17.4 mn ha), Cotton 11.8 mn ha (11.2 mn ha), Sugarcane 5.5 mn ha (5.4 Amn ha), Jute and Mesta 0.7 mn ha (0.7 mnha).

According to the report, the data is as of August 5 for pulses, oilseeds, cotton and Jute and Mesta and for others, it is as of July 29.

