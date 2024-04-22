Delhi: Ambassador of Israel to India joins plantation drive on World Earth Day

New Delhi [India], April 22 : In celebration of World Earth Day, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, marked the occasion by participating in a special plantation drive at a government school located in the bustling Moti Bagh area of the national capital on Monday.

The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and sustainability through the planting of trees.

Ambassador Gilon, expressing his delight at being part of the initiative, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "We are happy to be here, contributing to the greening of Delhi. It's crucial for us to join hands in efforts to preserve our planet for future generations."

The plantation drive witnessed the planting of 600 trees within the premises of the school. What sets this initiative apart is the utilisation of a unique technique, as mentioned by Ambassador Gilon, which enables the trees to grow closely and rapidly, maximising their environmental impact.

Speaking on the innovative approach, Ambassador Gilon elaborated, "There is a unique technique which helps them to grow very closely and fast. This method not only accelerates the growth of the trees but also ensures their optimal utilisation in combating environmental challenges."

The event garnered participation from various stakeholders, including students, teachers, and local authorities, underscoring the collaborative effort required to address environmental concerns effectively.

In addition to symbolising the commitment to environmental conservation, the plantation drive also serves as a testament to the strong India-Israel bilateral ties, emphasising the mutual dedication to sustainable development.

As the world commemorates World Earth Day, initiatives like these underscore the importance of collective action in safeguarding the planet and fostering a greener, more sustainable future for all.

With the successful conclusion of the plantation drive, the participants expressed their optimism for the positive impact the newly planted trees will have on the local environment, affirming their commitment to continued environmental stewardship.

