"Delighted to tell you that everyone condemned April 22 incident, Pakistan": All-party delegation member Aparajita Sarangi

Jakarta (Indonesia), May 30 : The all-party parliamentary delegation member, JP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday highlighted that everyone they met in Indonesia condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan and appreciated India's efforts to promote peace and eliminate terrorism.

"I am delighted to tell you that everyone condemned the April 22 incident, everyone condemned Pakistan and everyone said that the efforts of delegations are appreciative. Pakistan should take this as a lesson and terrorism should be eliminated," said Sarangi.

Sarangi noted that the Indonesian hosts, including members of the Islamic organization, strongly condemned Pakistan's role in terrorism and appreciated the Indian delegation's efforts to raise awareness about the issue.

"The atmosphere here is very cordial. We have been meeting people from all sections of society here for the past two days. We met politicians, administrators, as well as people from different sections of society. Today, we also spoke with members of an Islamic Organisation. After this, we received the opportunity to visit an organisation, Gandhi Lok Seva which runs 7 major schools. When we speak of no war, eradication of terrorism of peace and harmony, I think the most relevant thing is the principles of Mahatma Gandhi," she added

The all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta, where they met with officials of Gandhi Seva Loka and planted a sapling to mark their visit.

The delegation's visit to the school was a part of their continued engagement with diverse sections of Indonesian society during their official trip.

As part of its Operation Sindoor outreach, the delegation spent the second day of their visit engaging in high-level meetings with Indonesia's leading policy institutions and think tanks. According to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta, discussions were held with experts from the Indonesian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), The Habibie Center, Indo-Pacific Strategic Intelligence (ISI), Center for Indonesia Policy Studies (CIPS), and leading academics from the University of Indonesia and the Indonesia Air Power Studies Center.

These interactions underscored India's consistent message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and the need to jointly counter false narratives spread by vested interests. The think tanks acknowledged and appreciated India's position.

The all-party Indian delegation comprises MPs across party lines, including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and Shiv Sena (UBT), as part of India's broader diplomatic outreach on global counterterrorism efforts.

