"Democracy has enhanced the fabric of the nation": Kazakh Ambassador ahead of Country's Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Kazakhstan Ambassador to India, Nurlan Zhalgasbayev shared the country's ambitious plans for becoming a global force to reckon with ahead of the Kazakh Republic Day celebrations on October 25.

Ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev an interview to ANI, said, "October 25 is one of the most important dates in the history of Kazakhstan. It was on this day in 1990 that the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted."

"This declaration signalled the nation's commitment to its people to carve out a destiny reflecting their aspirations and cultural identity. The declaration enshrined principles of statehood, including territorial integrity, indivisibility, inviolability, the development of the cultures and languages of the nation's people, and the strengthening of national identity," he added.

Talking about the development milestones of Kazakhstan, he noted that the country adopted a constitutional law on December 16, 1991. "The main ideas contained in the declaration and law were reflected in the 1995 constitution, which thoroughly established the status of Kazakhstan."

He said that the Kazakh Republic Day "serves as a reminder of the state's commitment to democracy, peace, and stability, highlighting the values and principles that Kazakhstan stands for, with a strong emphasis on freedom, unity, and equality."

Speaking on the rising stature of the country, he said, "Kazakhstan stands tall as the biggest economy in Central Asia. Since gaining sovereignty, the nation has witnessed a meteoric rise in living standards, with its citizens experiencing improved health, education, and overall quality of life."

"The last few years have been especially transformative for Kazakhstan. The country has achieved substantial progress in its democratization journey, exemplified by the implementation of wide-ranging political reforms,"he added.

These changes have enhanced the democratic fabric of the nation by enabling diverse political perspectives and by redistributing power in favour of the elected legislative body.

Bringing into highlight Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reform agenda for the country, the Ambassador said that digitalisation, infrastructure, industrialisation, focus on major projects in the petrochemical industry and gas supply, commitment to law and order, are important priorities for the country.

He highlighted the Kazakh President's call on the importance of strengthening the country's workforce, development of a unified package of basic state healthcare services, and advocated for improving the environmental situation, including the implementation of a nationwide reforestation movement. The President had said, "Forest regeneration is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and ensuring the country's continued sustainable socio-economic progress."

Elaborating on the growing economic prowess of the country, the Ambassador told ANI, "Since Independence, Kazakhstan has managed to attract more than 441 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI). Around 50 thousand companies with foreign participation already enjoy the benefits of doing business in Kazakhstan."

He informed that the country has started the KAZAKH INVEST initiative which is the National Agency for Investment Attraction, a single investment operator of Kazakhstan that provides a full range of services to support investment activities and promote specific projects.

He also mentioned about the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is actively cooperating with the Dubai International Financial Center and the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

"The AIFC is the unique financial hub in Central Asia offering an international judicial and arbitration system, world-class regulation and tax incentives.Astana International Exchange (AIE) has had successful IPOs. More than 1600 companies from 65 countries are registered at the AIFC."

Talking about the trade potential of the country, Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, a market with a total GDP of about 2 trillion USD, mutual trade volume of 72.6 billion USD, and population of 184 million people. He thus remarked, "In the case of doing business in Kazakhstan, we are talking about access not only to the local market but also to the markets of Central Asia and EEU, respectively."

He told the President's commitment is to attract at least 150 billion USD in the next 7 years thus accordingly at least 24 billion USD annually. In recent times, the country has started with an international promotion campaign to showcase the Kazakhstan's dynamic, forward-thinking approach to economic growth, social progress and innovation.

The campaign called, "Born Bold", according to the Ambassador, describes the character of Kazakhstan. "Our people are known for their ambition and innovation, qualities that have driven our country's progress throughout history. By choosing the word "Bold," we are emphasizing the confidence with which Kazakhstan is stepping onto the global stage, ready to engage with the world and showcase our potential." He said.

The campaign highlights Kazakhstan's strategic sectors such as energy, logistics, education, and tourism, positioning the country as a bold and attractive destination for global businesses, investments, and cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor