Denmark Stock Exchange Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Historic Building in Copenhagen

A devastating fire engulfed the historic Borsen building, the old stock exchange of Denmark, sending thick smoke swirling through the air in Copenhagen. The iconic 17th-century structure, a cornerstone of Danish business, was moments away from collapse when bystanders and commuters witnessed flames engulfing its distinctive 56-meter spire, as reported by CNN. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, and Copenhagen police have urged people to steer clear of the area.

According to a police spokesperson, individuals were inside the building when the fire erupted, but prompt evacuation ensured everyone's safety. The old stock exchange, situated near Christiansborg Palace and established in 1625 by King Christian IV, boasted Dutch Renaissance architecture. Following the tragic fire, Denmark's Minister of Culture, Jakob Engel-Schmidt, lamented the loss of 400 years of cultural heritage. In a post on X, he expressed admiration for the collaborative efforts of Borsen employees, emergency services personnel, and passersby in rescuing priceless art and iconic images from the blaze.

Firefighters and ambulances swarmed the scene, though no injuries were reported. Heart-wrenching images depicted locals watching in distress as smoke billowed over downtown Copenhagen and flames consumed the historic structure. Brave residents were observed rushing into the former financial hub to salvage valuable paintings. The Borsen building, adjacent to Christiansborg Palace, a key tourist attraction and the seat of parliament, holds significant historical significance.