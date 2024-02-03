Destroyed Hamas' rocket-making unit in Gaza: IDF

Tel Aviv, Feb 3 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that its troops have destroyed a rocket-making unit of Hamas in central Gaza.

The IDF in a statement on Friday night said that its 646th Brigade destroyed a complex used by Hamas to produce rockets in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

The IDF said that the complex contained civilian and dual-use machines which were converted by Hamas for the production of weapons.

The Israeli military said that the 99th division of the IDF eliminated several terror infrastructures in central Gaza and many terror operatives were also neutralised.

Soldiers from the Yiftah Brigade raided safes belonging to Hamas and seized several documents showing how Hamas was transferring funds.

The IDF statement also said that soldiers from the 179th Brigade discovered a significant tunnel route and destroyed it.

