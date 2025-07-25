Dhaka jet crash: Indian medical team holds talks with senior officials of Bangladesh Health Ministry

Dhaka [Bangladesh] July 25 : Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Medical Team visiting Bangladesh began their visit by holding detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

The team's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the plane crash in Dhaka.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "The Indian Medical Team visiting Bangladesh began their visit by holding detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health & doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment. The visit of the Indian doctors & nursing officials follows PM Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on 21 July 2025."

The team began treatment of patients injured in a fighter jet crash in Bangladesh, officials said.

A medical team on Wednesday evening arrived in Dhaka to support burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital.

"The Indian medical team members have met with the doctors in Dhaka. They have seen the patients. They are continuing their activities", an official of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, told ANI.

"The specialised team consists of Doctors and nurses from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which are the two top hospitals in India specialising in burn and plastic surgery", he added.

Bangladeshi people welcomed the Indian medical team at this critical time for the better treatment of the victims.

"We deeply mourn the tragedy. We do not want to lose anybody. We want that the highest treatment should be ensured", Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, told ANI.

