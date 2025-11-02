Dhaka takes note of Indian remarks on Zakir Naik's possible visit

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 2 : Dhaka on Sunday said that it has taken note of the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the possible visit of a prominent Islamic scholar to Bangladesh.

"We have taken note of the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India regarding the possible visit of a prominent Islamic scholar or cleric to Bangladesh," Foreign Ministry spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam toldon Sunday.

He further said, "We also believe that no country, including India, should provide shelter to any accused or fugitive individuals from another country."

A company called Spark Event Management recently announced in a Facebook post that it will bring Zakir Naik to Bangladesh.

"Spark Event Management is the sole authorized organizer of Dr. Zakir Naik's Bangladesh Tour 2025. The event is being held with the permission of the Government of Bangladesh and in collaboration with the concerned authorities," the company said.

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, has not stated whether the country will permit Zakir Naik to visit.

"A group of those who want to bring Zakir Sahib met us. I told them that it is not my business. It is a matter for the Foreign and Home Ministries, under their jurisdiction," AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser to the interim government on religious affairs, said.

Earlier, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md.Touhid Hossain stated that he was not aware of any visit by a controversial person, including Zakir Naik.

