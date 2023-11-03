Dharmendra steals limelight on ‘KWK’; leaves Sunny, Bobby teary-eyed with his message

Mumbai, Nov 3 The recently released episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by director-producer Karan Johar saw the Deol siblings - Sunny and Bobby in attendance as the two made for a compelling second episode during the 8th season of the show. However, the one to steal the limelight is their father, Dharmendra.

While Sunny donned a beige suit and tinted glasses, Bobby chose a Versace shirt. During the course of the episode, the three spoke about a lot of things although the brother kept their guards up all the time and gave no chance to KJo to cook up a controversy as he did the last time with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

KJo also heaped praise of Sunny’s latest release ‘Gadar 2’ which smashed records at the box-office. Sunny accepted all the love and appreciation with modesty and even went on to share that he thought nobody would turn for the film’s success bash.

Bobby, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Animal’, told Karan that he didn’t cast him when the actor reached out to him.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a special message for his sons and left them emotional and in tears.

Talking about the same Dharamendra said: “Har bacha kaisa bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se dur hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye. (No matter how a child is, they’re always fearful and calculated in front of their parents. There’s a child in Sunny who has become wise.”

He further mentioned: “Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehte hain ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi (Bobby is the most loved as he is the youngest but Bobby always tells me that I love Sunny more). I am proud of you, my sons.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor