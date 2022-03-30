Diesel price in Hyderabad breaches Rs 100/litre-mark

Hyderabad, March 30 The price of diesel crossed Rs 100 per litre in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With the latest hike in fuel prices, the price of diesel reached Rs 100.70 per litre in Hyderabad.

The price of diesel was hiked by 87 paise while for diesel the increase was 90 paise per litre. The price of petrol has now risen to Rs 114.51 per litre.

After Wednesday's price rise, petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.01 per litre and diesel at 92.27. In Mumbai, the petrol price jumped to Rs 115.88 per litre and diesel to Rs 100.10 per litre. Petrol in Chennai is now priced at Rs 106.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.76 per litre. In Kolkata, the new prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 110.52 and Rs 95.42 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices vary from state to state and city to city depending upon the value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.

The oil companies have been increasing the prices every day since March 22. It was only on March 24 that the prices were not revised.

The daily increase has been almost 90 paise per litre. This has pushed the prices up by Rs 5.60 per litre during the last nine days.

It was on June 14 last year that the price of petrol had crossed Rs 100 in Hyderabad while the price of diesel had crossed the Rs 100-mark on October 7.

However, in November the Centre announced a cut on central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

There was also a four-month pause in fuel prices hike apparently due to Assembly elections in four states. The fuel retailers resumed the hike last week.

The price of LPG breached Rs 1,000-mark last week in Hyderabad. The price of non-subsidised 14.2 kg of domestic LPG cylinder in the city stands at Rs 1,002, the second highest in the country after Patna.

