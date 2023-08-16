Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike to perform in India in November

Mumbai, Aug 16 Music duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are set to embark on a multi-city India tour in November 2023.

The multi-platinum duo recently announced their upcoming debut studio album, ‘Rewind + Repeat’ that throws back to the sonic aesthetics of the 1990s, and consists of elements like trance, techno, rave, and hardcore.

They will perform in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi through a non-stop five city run starting November 23, 2023 and culminating on November 27, 2023.

Talking about the tour, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike said in a statement: "It's always exciting to come back to India and play for our fans who have been extremely supportive of our music. This is our 10th visit to the sub-continent and in a way, it is a very special tour for us. India loves us and we love India back. See you all in the arenas."

The Belgian duo will be performing in the Indian cities for the Sunburn Arena tour. The duo are no strangers to crafting anthemic main stage hits.

Talking about ‘Rewind + Repeat’, the two have ensured that the album follows in the footsteps of their decade plus career of bangers.

The album hits the ground running with their first single ‘She Knows’, a fusion of the best of electronic and hip-hop has to offer, with features from Akon and David Guetta.

--IANS

