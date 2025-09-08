"Direct flights between our two countries are expected to be resumed shortly," says China's Ambassador Xu Feihong on India ties

New Delhi [India], September 8 : China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Monday emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, economic ties, and people-to-people exchanges while speaking at the seminar titled "Learning from History to Safeguard the Light of Peace, Joining Hands to Chart a Blueprint for Development" on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He highlighted that historical ties between China and India form the foundation for continued collaboration in the present and future.

"Direct flights between our two countries are expected to be resumed shortly. We are ready to enhance exchanges with India across all sectors, including political parties, legislatures, think tanks, media, and youth, to further promote people-to-people bonds," Xu Feihong said, stressing the significance of maintaining active engagement across all spheres.

Highlighting economic collaboration, he added, "We welcome more Indian companies to promote their products and invest in China, and we also hope that India could provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises," reflecting the mutual benefits of stronger economic ties.

Reflecting on global developments, Xu Feihong said, "Currently, changes unseen in a century are accelerating, unilateralism and acts of bullying are on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Humanity once again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game. As two ancient Eastern civilisations and major developing countries, China and India should demonstrate a global vision and responsibility as major powers, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, and improving global governance. To this end, first, we should carry forward the great friendship forged during the War of Resistance, and jointly pursue a path of peaceful coexistence between major neighbouring countries."

Ambassador Xu also paid tribute to Indian support during the war, saying, "The Chinese people will never forget the unwavering support during those trying times... Large numbers of Indian workers participated in building the Ledo Road, which broke Japan's land blockade of China... Likewise, Mahatma Gandhi stated, 'my heart goes out to the people of China in deep sympathy and in admiration for their heroic struggle and endless sacrifices in the cause of their country's freedom and integrity against tremendous odds.'"

He further acknowledged the contributions of Indian medical professionals, noting, "Dr. Kotnis set up medical stations closest to the front lines, where he saved countless Chinese soldiers and civilians... Dr. Basu committed himself in Yan'an for 6 years, introduced acupuncture to India, and devoted the rest of his life to medical exchange and friendship between China and India."

Reflecting on historical lessons for the present, Xu Feihong said, "History is a mirror, and the enlightenment it brings always reflects the present and illuminates the future... Only when all countries and nations treat each other as equals, coexist in peace and support each other, can we uphold common security, eradicate the root cause of war, and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies."

On bilateral relations, he emphasised a long-term perspective, stating, "We should view and handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, and keep to the overarching direction of being each other's cooperation partner instead of rival, and seeing each other as development opportunity instead of threat... We should uphold harmonious coexistence, further enhance bilateral relations through the Tianjin meeting, and explore the right way for neighboring major countries to coexist based on mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development, and win-win cooperation."

He underlined economic and people-to-people ties, adding, "China and India enjoy close economic and trade relations... Since the beginning of this year, Chinese diplomatic missions in India have issued over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens... We are ready to enhance exchanges with India across all sectors, including political parties, legislatures, think tanks, media, and youth, to further promote people-to-people bonds."

On global cooperation, Xu Feihong said, "China and India, as important members of the Global South, should work together to uphold international fairness and justice and promote global peace and prosperity... Together, we should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars, jointly uphold the multilateral trading system, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to the collective rise of the Global South."

Concluding his remarks, he urged learning from history to shape the future, stating, "History cannot be changed, but the future can be shaped. Let us draw lessons from history, carry forward the great spirit of the War of Resistance, promote China-India friendship and cooperation with a more proactive attitude, and build a community with a shared future for humanity with a more open mind, so that the torch of peace can be passed on from generation to generation, the driving force of development can be sustained, and the light of civilization can shine brightly."

