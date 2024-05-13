Director General Defence Intelligence Agency Lt Gen DS Rana embarks on an official visit to Tanzania

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Director General Defence Intelligence Agency (DG DIA) Lieutenant General DS Rana has proceeded on an official visit to Tanzania, said the Ministry of Defence.

The aim of this visit, scheduled from 13-15 May 2024, is to further reinforce the robust defence ties between the two nations and discuss opportunities for regional security collaboration.

During his visit, the DG DIA is scheduled to interact with the senior military leadership of Tanzania, including the Chief of Defence Staff of Tanzania People's Defence Force, General Jacob John Mkunda, and his counterpart Maj Gen MN Mkeremy, Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In his visit to the Tanzanian National Defence College, he will discuss India's Security Perspective with future leaders of the TPDF. The meetings will be aimed at fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

Lt Gen DS Rana will also inaugurate the newly set up Defence Wing at the High Commission of India, Dar Es Salaam. As a gesture of goodwill towards expanding military cooperation, he will present the TPDF with Indian manufactured Bullet Proof Jackets.

At the Command and Staff College CSC Arusha, the DG DIA will inaugurate the Library and lay the foundation stone for the gymnasium that is being facilitated through the Government of India assistance.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania, which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for defence cooperation. The visit of the Indian Military delegation is expected to further strengthen the elevated Strategic Partnership with Tanzania, the Ministry of Defence also said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor