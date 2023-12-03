Director Rishi Sharma: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has rich tapestry of emotions & drama

Mumbai, Nov 3 Director Rishi Sharma has onboarded the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', and called it a fantastic canvas, adding that he will bring fresh energy and storytelling nuances that will resonate with the audience.

With Rishi at the helm, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is set for a fresh and engaging direction.

Currently, the show is gearing up for Purvi and Ashutosh's engagement, promising viewers a dose of excitement.

Talking about the same, Rishi said: “Kumkum Bhagya is a fantastic canvas with incredible characters and a devoted fan base. I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey that has already captured the hearts of viewers.”

“The show has a rich tapestry of emotions, relationships, and drama, and I am eager to contribute my creative twist to the narrative,” he shared.

The director further said: “Having previously directed shows like ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’, ‘Kaamna’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se’ among others, I bring a wealth of experience to 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Collaborating with the talented cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to bringing fresh energy and storytelling nuances that will resonate with the audience.”

“Together, we aim to keep the fans on the edge of their seats and deliver moments that will be remembered,” added Rishi.

The show formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Currently the show stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

