Discussed terrorism attacks, Indonesia's experience in counter-terrorism: Indonesia's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs on meeting all-party delegation

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 : Indonesia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arief Havas Oegroseno on Wednesday said that he and India's all-party delegation held a discussion on the recent terrorism attacks. Oegroseno said that he also spoke about Indonesia's experience in counter-terrorism and several measures taken by the country to fight terrorism.

In an interview with ANI, Oegroseno said, "The discussion with the delegation of India was about discussion on recent terrorism attacks and Indonesia has already made a statement on that. Our president has already made a statement on that and our foreign minister and foreign ministry as well has made a statement on that particular issue."

Earlier in the day, all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JDU (MP) Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Arief Havas Oegroseno. The delegation is in Indonesia as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor.

On what was discussed during the meeting with all-party delegation, he said, "I think we have underlined, I have underlined what the President has mentioned on these particular issue and we also mentioned to the delegations of India, that Indonesia had also experienced in the past in counter-terrorism. We have a number of measures, institutional measures, as well as other steps and measures for de-radicalization processes, for finding ways and means to fight terrorism and we also invite Indian officers to be part of these discussions. We have special institutions, bilaterally, we are doing with Australia called the..., the Jakarta Center of Law Enforcement. It's basically a forum or a trainings where officers can discuss about counter-terrorism, tactics, strategy, and even policy level."

Arief Havas Oegroseno said that Indonesia has a principled position in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and they have to able to assess situations objectively.

Asked whether Indonesia will support India in the OIC as Indonesia is its member, he responded, "Indonesia in the OIC, I think we have a principled positions there. Our position is that we have to look at the substance. We have to able to assess any situations objectively. And I think in this context, many of the decisions of the OIC on many particular issues, Indonesia look at it very carefully, look at the different considerations and of course, based on our principle as well."

He also hailed the ties between India and Indonesia, saying that the two nations are "strategic partners" and have great ties. He also mentioned how major religions in Indonesia in the second and third century came from India and even made a reference about his last name.

On bilateral ties, he stated, "India and Indonesia has a very long and historic relations. Many of our culture, of course, come from India.of the major religions in Indonesia in the second and third century. My last name is Oegroseno, so you know very well what it means. We are strategic partners. We have a lot of important element of cooperations that we have agreed and we have to develop in the future as well. We have a great relations and strategic relation with India."

During the meeting with Arief Havas Oegroseno, the all-party delegation conveyed that the attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam was an attempt to disrupt peace and drive a wedge between communities

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha met H.E. Mr. Arief Havas Oegroseno, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. It was conveyed that the attack on innocent civilians at Pahalgam was an attempt to disrupt peace and drive a wedge between communities. Indonesian side reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist act and extended support in the fight against terrorism in all possible forums," Indian Embassy in Indonesia posted on X.

On Wednesday, the all-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The Indian embassy said that India is committed to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament arrived in Jakarta after concluding their visit to Singapore.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on #OperationSindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia, posted on X.

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people and injured several others. The forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths of terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

