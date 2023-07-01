Divyanka Tripathi says her upcoming web series will stream on Jio

Mumbai, July 1 Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that her web series will be launched in mid-July and the teaser of the show will be out soon.

The actress was attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, where she revealed about her new show.

She said: "It is an announcement that my new web series is soon going to be released in Mid July. The series will stream on Jio Studios. I am very excited about this project. I am very sure everybody will love it and you can enjoy it together with your family members. The teaser will be launched very soon."

The actress recently went to South Africa to participate in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Sharing her experience, she said: "It was a super exciting experience. I was sent to South Africa as a challenger. When you enter the show as a challenger, you have a greater sense of responsibility. I had to perform two stunts there. I really enjoyed being there as Rohit [Shetty] Sir is always very welcoming."

Talking about the contestants this season, she said: "This season, the contestants are very balanced. They all are doing really well.I am very happy with their performances. They all are very good people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor