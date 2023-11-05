Doctor diagnosed with Congo virus dies in Pakistan's Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 5 : A doctor who was diagnosed with the Congo virus, died in Pakistan's Quetta on Sunday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to the doctors' spokesperson, the man passed away while he was being shifted to Karachi for treatment.

At least 41 patients with the Congo virus have been brought to the hospital so far this year. Of them, 16 died, ARY News reported.

This is not the first instance that an epidemic of Congo virus fever has broken out in Balochistan. In the late 80s and mid-90s, dozens of people died of the disease, health sources said.

The Congo virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and currently, no vaccine or specific treatment is available for the virus.

