Doctors at Kabul's Ibn Sina Hospital report 40 pc rise in seasonal illnesses

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 : Doctors at Kabul's Ibn Sina Hospital have reported a 40 per cent rise in seasonal illnesses, Tolo News reported.

Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per some doctors, the primary reasons for the rise in seasonal ailments in the capital are the warming of the weather, the consumption of spoiled food, and unclean water.

Gulab Gul Zadran, head of Ibn Sina Hospital said: "The majority of patients who visit us today are mostly contaminated patients."

"Up to 400 patients visit each day, 30 to 40 per cent of whom are seasonal patients. Some cases do not need to be hospitalized, they are recorded and are treated," said Hafez Mohammad Islam, head physician of Ibn Sina Hospital, as per Tolo News.

Doctors asked the citizens of the country to consider health issues to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

A physician, Shayeq Ahmad Muradi, said: "When the weather is hot, the majority of our patients are workers who are out in the heat on the side of the road. There are many cases of sunburn. We usually urge patients to avoid being in the sun."

Some patients who visited the hospitals said that they got seasonal diseases as the weather got warmer.

"For a week, I had diarrhoea. I came here and the physicians told me to stay here for a week and you will get better," said Mustafa, a patient.

"I felt woozy. I also had abdominal pain. The physicians told me that the weather is hot, and they treated me, but so far, we have not recovered," said Mohammad, another patient, as per TOLO News.

Every year, when summer approaches, a big number of individuals around the nation get sick with illnesses including colds, malaria, fever, diarrhoea, and other ailments.

