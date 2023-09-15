Dogra Sadar Sabha calls out Indian govt to help people with “miserable life” under Pakistan's occupation

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 15 : Muhammad Sajjad Raja, the International Coordinator of Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) requested the DSS Jammu, Central President to raise the issue of rights of people of Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with the Indian government.

He stated that the people of PoK are protesting against the “high prices” of basic necessities and “undue taxes” imposed by the Pakistan government.

Dogra Sadar Sabha is an organisation of the people belonging to the Dogra community, which raises the issues of their persecution in PoK.

In the letter addressed to the Central President of DSS, Jammu, Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, Raja stated that “The people of Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) — 99 per cent of whom are Dogras ethnically — are protesting on roads demanding for flour, electricity and other basic necessities of life at affordable prices.”

The people are also calling out for the abolishing of “undue taxes” that the Pakistan government and local authorities have imposed.

Raja further said in the letter that people in PoK are living a “miserable life under Pakistani clutches” and this situation has forced them to come on the road to protest for the basic necessities.

He requested the Central President, DSS, Jammu to hold a press conference and raise his voice for the people of PoK. He also requested to take up the issue with the Government of India to “rescue” the people of PoK who have been “suffering under the Pakistani occupation for 76 years”.

“It's a legal and constitutional duty of the J-K and Indian governments to look after the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan as under the terms of the Accession Treaty of 26 October 1947, these areas are a constitutional part of J-K and must be supported by India till the final settlement of the dispute,” the letter stated.

He added, “I suggest that you should raise this issue with the Government of India and demand for the Pakistani Ambassador in Delhi to be called to the Foreign Office and official protest should be raised by India on the treatment of PoK people by Pakistan”.

Raja further stated that India must either “force Pakistan” to supply all basic necessities of life to the people of PoK or take some steps to offer help directly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor