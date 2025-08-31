"Doing the right thing": Ex-diplomat KP Fabian on India strengthening ties with China

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is the "right thing" to strengthen ties with China but warned that closer relations with China and Russia cannot replace India's deteriorating ties with the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Fabian said, "There is an impression in certain cottages in India that we can now build up our relations with China and Russia in a manner that will take care of our deteriorating relations with the United States, which now I consider wrong because we need good relations with the United States. It's in our interest, it's in their interest, but if the relations go bad, both countries will suffer, and India will suffer more."

The comments come after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including an additional 25 per cent on oil purchases from Russia.

The former envoy also mentioned that while relations with Washington remain crucial, exploring alternatives with China and Japan is equally significant. "We are doing the right thing by exploring the alternative markets and strengthening ties with Japan. This is very good that PM and Xi Jinping are meeting," he added.

On India-China ties, Fabian stressed the importance of improving economic relations. "Bilateral relations are important because it's in India's interest and China's interest to improve their economic relations, as we know India has trade deficit with China. Indian economy is depending on China, not only for rare earth minerals and for ingredients for pharmaceuticals. It is India's interest to improve economic relations with China," he said.

After the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned that both the leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising world trade.

The statement comes as the world is grappling with US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which the US Appeals Court has itself ruled as "illegal".

On April 2, President Donald Trump announced tariffs targeting around 60 countries or trade blocs with significant trade deficits with the United States, marking the largest US tariff hike in almost 100 years. He called the occasion "Liberation Day".

The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. According to MEA, both leaders also focused on strengthening "people-to-people" ties through direct flights, visa facilitation and resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. During the bilateral meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

"The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," MEA said in the statement.

