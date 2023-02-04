DPIIT reviews progress made by Social Sector Ministries in adoption of PM GatiShakti NMP

New Delhi, Feb 4 The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a meeting to review the progress made by Social Sector Ministries in adopting the PM GatiShakti NMP.

The Plan promotes a transformative and sustainable approach for transforming India's infrastructural landscape. Through integrated planning and synchronised project implementation across all concerned Ministries and state governments. A whole of the Government Approach is being adopted, for better decision-making, and planning of projects such as comprehensive mapping of schools, hospitals, services, public utilities, etc.

Therefore, a need arose for Social Sector Ministries/Departments to adopt PM GatiShakti NMP for the utilisation of their assets, and holistic development across the country.

Following this, two subsequent meetings were organised by the DPIIT to discuss the advantages of the Plan, integration of data layers, data quality, and challenges being faced by Ministries/Departments.

Furthermore, two new Ministries Ayush and Skill Development have adopted the Plan.

At the review meeting, the Special Secretary emphasized on the significance of adopting the NMP and the transformative role it can play in integrated planning and synchronized implementation of infrastructure and social sector projects/schemes.

Use cases of adoption of PM GatiShakti in Uttar Pradesh for integration of Pahunch portal for the planning of schools with the NMP platform, optimization of planning of Anganwadi in Gujarat, 5G planning tool, and street furniture planning in Chandigarh were mentioned as case studies and best practices from States.

The progress made by the onboarded Social Sector Ministries since the last meeting was well appreciated.

Furthermore, imaginative and innovative use of the NMP platform in planning, implementation, and monitoring programs/schemes for greater accessibility and last-mile connectivity to healthcare centres, hospitals, schools, and Anganwadi were mentioned to enhance public welfare.

The Social Sector Ministries/Departments were motivated to engage with States and aspirational districts to facilitate its wider adoption at a different level.

During the Union Budget 2022-23 announcement, seven Saptarishi (priorities) were discussed among which, two were focused on inclusive development and last-mile connectivity.

The usage of planning and decision-making tools, for suitable site selection for the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) scheme as well as the Eklavya Model Residential Schools, was mentioned for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Social Sector Ministries individually apprised and deliberated on the progress made, the number of data layers integrated, the development of planning and decision-making tools, and challenges faced. The meeting saw fruitful deliberations from all the participants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor