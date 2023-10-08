Drake offers to pay medical bills for fan with multiple sclerosis

Los Angeles, Oct 8 Canadian rapper Drake has supported a fan in need. The rapper, 36, offered to pay for a fan’s medical care after she shared on a sign that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) before attending his Toronto concert.

In a video shared by a concertgoer at the show, Drake paused his set at Scotiabank Arena as he addressed the fan’s sign onstage, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“This one’s important to me,” the artiste, who released his new album ‘For All the Dogs’, told the crowd. “Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS, will you help make my night’”.

As per ‘People’, Drake then spoke about his friend and close collaborator — record producer 40, whose real name is Noah James Shebi — who was diagnosed with MS at age 22 in 2005.

“You know, my brother 40 is one of the strongest people on earth, and he fights through a lot of things," Drake said. “So what I’m going to do is, I’m going to connect you with 40 first of all, maybe you can have a conversation.”

“And second of all, I’m going to pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the rapper added as the crowd cheered. “You got my word — and you can come back tomorrow night!”

A screen in the arena then displayed the tearful reaction of the fan who held up the sign, followed by a shocked expression as she realised she was invited back to watch the show.

MS is a condition affecting the brain and spinal cord that causes problems with balance, movement in the arms or legs, sensation, and vision. Drake’s kind gesture came after he revealed that he is also prioritising his own health.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor